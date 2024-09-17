Knead NYC – Best Massage New York City

your top-rated for New York massage therapy

Indulge in our expert Sports Massage, Romantic Couples Massage, Authentic Thai Massage, and convenient in-home treatments. Our skilled therapists deliver personalized care that New Yorkers adore, ensuring exceptional results every time. Discover the ultimate in relaxation and wellness at Knead NYC – where your well-being is our priority

  • Prime Location
  • Flexible Scheduling
  • Expert Massage Therapists
  • Soothing Atmosphere
lady enjoying massage

About Us

Knead Bodyworks Massage NYC

Knead Bodyworks Massage NYC, your destination for the top-rated NYC massage experience. Our expert therapists specialize in a variety of massage techniques, including the best sports massage in NYC, luxurious couples massage packages, and rejuvenating Thai massage.

Conveniently located near you, we offer in-home massage options for ultimate relaxation and comfort. At our oasis day spa in NYC, you can indulge in our unbeatable massage packages and escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Our commitment to your well-being doesn’t stop at the massage table. We also offer customized spa packages to help you achieve your health goals and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

At Knead NYC, we prioritize your comfort and satisfaction. Our nice facilities, expert Massage therapists, and personalized treatments are sure to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Book your appointment today and experience the Knead Bodyworks Massage NYC difference for yourself.

Featured Services

Comprehensive Massage Services to Suit Your Needs

In studio Massage scaled 1

In-Studio Massage

Step into our serene studio for a personalized massage experience. Choose from a range of techniques tailored to your needs, including Swedish, deep tissue, and more.

Couples Massage 2

Couples Massage

Share a relaxing experience with your partner in our couple massage sessions. Enjoy side-by-side treatments that enhance your connection and well-being.

In home Massage

In-Home Massage

Enjoy the luxury of a professional massage in the comfort of your own home. Our therapists bring all necessary equipment to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience wherever you are.

"Sports Massage and Its Benefits, Thai Massage New York"

Sports Massage

Designed for athletes of all levels, our sports massage helps prevent injuries, improve performance, and speed up recovery. Ideal for pre- or post-event care.

Chair Massage Event

Chair Massage

Experience relaxation with our chair massage service. Convenient, soothing, and effective, our skilled therapists provide relief from stress and tension right in your office.

Corporate Chair Massage

Corporate Chair Massage

Boost productivity and morale in the workplace with our corporate chair massage services. Our therapists provide quick, effective relief from stress and tension, right in your office.

Sophisticated Expertise

Award #1 Massage Therapy in New York

Experience the unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation that KneadNYC’s in-studio massage services have to offer. Book your appointment today and embrace the transformative power of a professional massage. Begin your journey toward a stress-free and balanced lifestyle with KneadNYC!

  • Top Reasons New Yorkers Choose Our Massage Therapy
  • Understanding your neede and How to Fits into Your Overall Wellness
  • Professional and Therapeutic Environment
Why People Trust Us?

Why Choose KneadNYC’s In-Studio Massage Services?

Prime Location

Our massage studio is easily accessible by public transportation, providing a convenient oasis from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Flexible Scheduling

Choose from a range of massage durations to fit your schedule, from quick 30-minute sessions to extended relaxation experiences.

Expert Massage Therapists

Our highly skilled and certified therapists are experienced and ensuring a customized massage to address your unique needs.

Soothing Atmosphere

Our beautifully designed studio offers a serene environment where you can truly relax and enjoy your massage experience.

Our Values

Our Values

quality over quantity

awesome customer support

being dependable

Our Simple Process

How Booking Service Works

Choose us for exceptional understanding and outcome-focused services.

01

Select Service and Schedule

Choose the chair massage service and your preferred date and time from our online booking platform.

02

Confirm Details

Provide necessary details, including location and contact information, to finalize the booking.

03

Receive Confirmation

Receive an email confirmation with all the booking details and instructions for your scheduled chair massage session.

Licensed Massage Therapy Team

Trusted massage therapists

516-774-5448

Deep tissue massage offers more pressure than a traditional massage, and it is often used to target areas that are located under superficial musculature, such as tendons, deep muscles, and fascia. This type of massage can be uncomfortable for some people, while others find it brings them relief from a variety of physical problems.

Clients Reviews

We have proved our competence and had many satisfied clients

Best Services I ever have!
One of the best massages that I have ever had in my life. Very knowledgeable therapist. Highly recommended!
Matt S
Best price for the quality service
Been a customer for almost 1year! Best price for the quality of service you get. Thanks to Knead NYC
Richard P
Highly recommended!
The massage was very good and relaxing. Very clean room and convenient. Highly recommended! Thanks
Anne J
Perfect for what I needed!
Hands down the best and most knowledgeable massage professional I have ever worked with. There really is no comparison.
Allison P