Knead NYC – Best Massage New York City

your top-rated for New York massage therapy



Experience 5 stars Manhattan Massage near Grand Central Station steps away from Summit One Vanderbilt. Luxury meets affordable choose from Sports Massage, Couples Massage and More. Blocks away from Time Squares, discover why New Yorkers choose us over Oasis Day Spa or Massage Envy. ★★★★★

book Now about us
  • Prime Location
  • Flexible Scheduling
  • Expert Massage Therapists
  • Soothing Atmosphere
Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York
Home - Massage Midtown Manhattan 8

About Us

Knead Bodyworks Massage NYC

Knead Bodyworks Massage NYC, your destination for the top-rated NYC massage experience. Our expert therapists specialize in a variety of massage techniques, including the best sports massage in NYC, luxurious couples massage packages, and rejuvenating Thai massage.

Conveniently located near you, we offer in-home massage options for ultimate relaxation and comfort. At our oasis day spa in NYC, you can indulge in our unbeatable massage packages and escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Our commitment to your well-being doesn’t stop at the massage table. We also offer customized spa packages to help you achieve your health goals and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

At Knead NYC, we prioritize your comfort and satisfaction. Our nice facilities, expert Massage therapists, and personalized treatments are sure to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Book your appointment today and experience the Knead Bodyworks Massage NYC difference for yourself.

Learn More about us

Featured Services

Comprehensive Massage Services to Suit Your Needs

Experience the Best Massage in Midtown NYC

Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York

In-Studio Massage

Step into our serene studio for a personalized massage experience. Choose from a range of techniques tailored to your needs, including Swedish, deep tissue, and more.

Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York

Couples Massage

Share a relaxing experience with your partner in our couple massage sessions. Enjoy side-by-side treatments that enhance your connection and well-being.

Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York

In-Home Massage

Enjoy the luxury of a professional massage in the comfort of your own home. Our therapists bring all necessary equipment to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience wherever you are.

Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York

Sports Massage

Designed for athletes of all levels, our sports massage helps prevent injuries, improve performance, and speed up recovery. Ideal for pre- or post-event care.

Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York

Chair Massage

Experience relaxation with our chair massage service. Convenient, soothing, and effective, our skilled therapists provide relief from stress and tension right in your office.

Knead Massage NYC | Thai Massage NYC | In home massage New York

Corporate Chair Massage

Boost productivity and morale in the workplace with our corporate chair massage services. Our therapists provide quick, effective relief from stress and tension, right in your office.

Sophisticated Expertise

Award #1 Massage Therapy in New York

Experience the unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation that KneadNYC’s in-studio massage services have to offer. Book your appointment today and embrace the transformative power of a professional massage. Begin your journey toward a stress-free and balanced lifestyle with KneadNYC!

  • Top Reasons New Yorkers Choose Our Massage Therapy
  • Understanding your neede and How to Fits into Your Overall Wellness
  • Professional and Therapeutic Environment
book Now

Why People Trust Us?

Why Choose KneadNYC’s In-Studio Massage Services?

mobile

Prime Location

Our massage studio is easily accessible by public transportation, providing a convenient oasis from the city’s hustle and bustle.

mobile

Flexible Scheduling

Choose from a range of massage durations to fit your schedule, from quick 30-minute sessions to extended relaxation experiences.

mobile

Expert Massage Therapists

Our highly skilled and certified therapists are experienced and ensuring a customized massage to address your unique needs.

mobile

Soothing Atmosphere

Our beautifully designed studio offers a serene environment where you can truly relax and enjoy your massage experience.

Our Simple Process

How Booking Service Works

Choose us for exceptional understanding and outcome-focused services.

01

Select Service and Schedule

Choose the chair massage service and your preferred date and time from our online booking platform.

02

Confirm Details

Provide necessary details, including location and contact information, to finalize the booking.

03

Receive Confirmation

Receive an email confirmation with all the booking details and instructions for your scheduled chair massage session.

Licensed Massage Therapy Team

Trusted massage therapists

Experience the unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation that KneadNYC’s in-studio massage services have to offer. Book your appointment today and embrace the transformative power of a professional massage. Begin your journey toward a stress-free and balanced lifestyle with KneadNYC!

 

516-774-5448

 

FAQs

If you’re looking for relaxation, a Swedish massage is ideal. If you have muscle tension or soreness, a deep tissue massage or sports massage may be best. If you prefer gentle pressure with stretching, try a Thai massage.

Yes, we offer couples massage and group packages. It’s a great way to enjoy a relaxing experience with your partner or friends. Please let us know in advance so we can accommodate your group

Yes, we do. The price you saw in our website already discounted

Cost 1hr is $90